Letter: Russia makes a mockery of the UN

Russia makes a mockery of the UN

Coming out of the killing and destruction of World War II, Russia was one of the five allies who founded the United Nations. Their mission; ”To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war …”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of a smaller, sovereign, at-peace Ukraine for no other reason than to recapture the “glory of empire” to satisfy his base renders the UN in its current form, irrelevant.

If Russia as a member of the powerful permanent security council can pull a political stunt like this, what’s to stop China, another security council member, from moving on Taiwan?

Japan was one of the four founding members of the League Of Nations in 1919. Then Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor happened. Five hellacious years later the irrelevant League of Nations was replaced by the UN. Different name, similar mission. Now that’s ended.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

