Letter: Russia is not worried about consequences

With the powers that be in Washington, huffing and puffing, about all the pain and retribution they are going to cause Russia for attacking Ukraine, do you really think that has them worried ?

I think not. With the fiascoes still in our minds about what happened to us Vietnam and Afghanistan, I'm pretty sure they are regarding us and our allies as paper tigers. I think their attitude is; just bring it on.

I hope and pray that they will come to their senses and not cause the people of Ukraine the pain and suffering their actions would bring.

Robert Huntley

Kelso

