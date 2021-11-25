 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Rittenhouse's story is tragic

The Rittenhouse story is frightening and sad; a 17-year-old “wants to do good,” but needs an assault rifle to go to another state. Did he want to be a hero? Why did he have and carry the riffle in any state, his own or a foreign one?

The real tragedy is some, especially elected officials, who say he is a patriot or hero to enhance their own image. That Donald Trump would do so doesn’t surprise me because it is in character for a narcissist without any concern for anyone and lacking in any measure of integrity.

Richard Nau

Longview

