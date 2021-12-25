 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Rittenhouse was ruled not guilty

On Dec. 5, a letter was printed from a writer who criticized the bloody hand cartoon published in an attack on Kyle Rittenhouse.

The letter writer is correct. Printing that cartoon was a despicable dishonest act. Rittenhouse shot, or shot at, two convicted felons and a third man who attacked him with intent to do grievous bodily harm or kill him. The group that is best informed about the matter is the jury who found him not guilty.

The only mistake the letter writer did was to describe the attackers as black. In fact all people involved in the action were white.

William Dennis

Longview

