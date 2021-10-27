Letter: Rights come with responsibilities, too

We are inundated by complaints about the loss of individual rights attributed to the mask and vaccine mandates. Apparently, the people doing so have forgotten ]there is another side of the coin with “R” words. The other side is the word Responsibilities. Those whining about all their violated “rights” apparently ignore the relationship. One wonders if they actually CARE about anybody but themselves.

I do not know just what has gotten into the people of this nation. Their ability to reason critically seems to have been lost somewhere. They accept rumors on social media and do not bother to look up sources who know just what viruses can do. Those who refuse to acknowledge the reality of this lethal virus and who give credence to unsubstantiated rumors on social media because of “belief” do serious damage.

For Pete’s sake people, if you are going to do any such research, at least go after sources who know what they are talking about! Belief is not reality. You need to grow a belated sense of responsibility.

Evelyn Scott

Carrolls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0