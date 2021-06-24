Letter: Right RV park, wrong place

Having the Woodland RV park in a business district is a bad fit. Woodland has approved a 67 trailer RV park in the middle of Belmont Loop, with an appeal in progress by every single business on the Loop because it's such an unsuitable use of the location. These people won't be using the Kinder Kare, the music school, the vet, the nursing school, buying a house or using the chiropractor.

Why not locate the park in a more appropriate place that won't adversely impact the local businesses already there? The city should seek an emergency care facility or high-end restaurant that would benefit the whole area and offer many more jobs than the three anticipated with the trailer park?

This is a terrible idea for the middle of a business district. It should be located where it won't have a negative impact on the local neighborhood. The City Council should listen to all the businesses and citizens that will be affected by this park and locate it somewhere more appropriate.

Stephanie Pietrowski

Woodland

