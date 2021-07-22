Letter: Reuter is right pick for Kalama

When Mike Reuter was sworn in as mayor of Kalama he was faced with a personnel situation created by his predecessor akin to a Gordian knot.

Unfortunately, he didn’t handle it perfectly but given the make up of the Council perhaps as well as possible. He then faced the challenge of the COVID pandemic. He was able to conduct city business and council meetings with aplomb ensuring the public was able to stay informed and engaged.

Mayor Reuter has developed into the paragon of an engaged, inclusive, selfless, progressive leader. Every Saturday or Sunday morning Reuter can be seen garbage bag in hand collecting trash from First Street.

Mike understands that for Kalama to thrive it needs to look for solutions to funding and service by forward thinking rather than regressing into the chimera of a return to the “glory days” of the past.

Mike Reuter needs to be re-elected to lead Kalama and help it meet the challenges caused by catastrophic funding limitations and help it fulfill its promise.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

