Letter: Retain Sandra Macias-Hughes

I have known Sandra Macias-Hughes for several years now. She has proved herself to be knowledgeable and committed to all she undertakes. She has a peaceful persona, always able to bring folks together. With the turmoil of the last few years, this is the most important and needed quality the city needs right now.
Her honesty, integrity, communication skills and dynamism makes her a rock for Kalama to build its future upon. She has proved to be a huge asset to the current council and is looking forward to continuing her service to the City of Kalama and its citizens.
Please retain Sandra to represent the future of Kalama (my hometown).
Caddie Barnes
Sun City, Arizona