Letter: Republicans need a new symbol

So the American Association of Elephants likely will prevail in its suit against the GOP and the Republicans will need a new symbol.
Someone suggested the three monkeys: See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Speak No Evil. In anticipation of this decision, The Society for the Advancement of Chimpanzees released this statement: "We understand how our Pachyderm friends feel, but Chimps have also been enslaved. The Elephants leased their image for peanuts, but we want more because Chimps have always been Top Banana."
Lan Hebert
Kelso