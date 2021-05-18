Letter: Republicans need a new symbol

So the American Association of Elephants likely will prevail in its suit against the GOP and the Republicans will need a new symbol.

Someone suggested the three monkeys: See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Speak No Evil. In anticipation of this decision, The Society for the Advancement of Chimpanzees released this statement: "We understand how our Pachyderm friends feel, but Chimps have also been enslaved. The Elephants leased their image for peanuts, but we want more because Chimps have always been Top Banana."