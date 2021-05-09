Letter: Republicans have trouble governing

As a former Democrat of long standing in Cowlitz County, I read in your paper that we have a Cowlitz County commission that makes proclamations on so-called gun control that not only wastes the public time and tax money, but are meaningless in fact.

Then they turn over governing to a nonelected so-called chief of staff at a cost to taxpayers of $120,000 a year. I see the same mess in the GOP who elect their candidate Jaime Herrera Beutler to the Washington state's Third Congressional District, then want to get her out of office. The same comedy of stupidity can be said of the U.S. executive, congressional and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals branches of the federal government.

To all the above I ask this: What part of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment which states "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" do you not understand? We the people who have government for and by the people, also bear the responsibility when all we seem to care about is the IT device stuck in our face.

Steve Dragich

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0