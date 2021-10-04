Letter: Republicans are playing with fire

"Burning Down The House," Talking Heads 1983: a metaphor.

David Byrne didn't have the nation's legislative branch in mind when he wrote the lyrics to this song but it seems apropos. While the Democrats attempt to reach a minimum level of fiscal sanity, the Republicans (who were deaf to deficit and debt concerns under the previous administration) are playing with fiscal fire. Unfortunately, we get burned.

Federal debt anchors our whole financial system. It is viewed by private markets as having no default risk. Federal debt is the most liquid of private assets save money itself. This liquidity anchors the whole financial system. To destabilize this market is to destabilize our financial system and global trade.

The resulting tumult will affect employment, inflation rates and international currency values worldwide. There is no financial vaccine to contain this contagion, only painful monetary and fiscal policies.

The Republicans know this. Yet they threaten fiscal pyromania.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0