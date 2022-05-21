Letter: Republicans are not extremists

President Biden calls Republicans "Maga extremists." That's OK, but what is extreme about a girl's right to survive in her mother's womb? Is securing our border from drugs, terrorists and sex traffickers extreme or supporting police and locking up criminals? What of our belief that America is the greatest nation on Earth? That thought is extreme to Joe. He does nothing to keep us great.

There is madness in killing a child just seconds from birth. Yet, Democrats want this legalized in all 50 states. Kids that survive this "gauntlet of death" are subjected to Critical Race Theory (CRT) and asked what sex they would like to be. Unborn life and newborn babies are the nearest living perfection since Jesus Christ. He is considered extreme too. Hmm. Does perfection offend the left? If my belief in God and love for his created life is extreme, then I am a joyful Christian in any "deplorable" basket they toss me. Stand up to the contraries and vote this November. Stop the war on God, his babies and us.