Letter: Replacement levy is crucial for schools

Please vote yes on the Longview School District's upcoming replacement levy.

As a parent, former educator and current coach, I know — as you do — just how critical it is that our kids are not only well educated, but also safer and more secure in our schools.

This replacement levy affects every school. It upgrades safety and security, it improves technologies available to our kids, it upgrades building systems so our buildings are more comfortable and it even provides much needed improvements to our sports facilities.

Because it's a carefully and responsibly crafted replacement levy, it does all those things without raising any locally voted school property taxes. In fact, over the course of the levy, those specific taxes will go down.

Please join me in voting yes by April 26. Our kids need this now more than ever.

Cal Fowler

Longview

