LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Remembering my incredible friend

Reading about the return of baseball to the old Central Little League complex brings back all sorts of memories. It was around 1959 when I played in an all-star tournament at the field there. I played for Western Little League and we competed against Central. It was a big deal in those days.

So happy to hear that they are bringing baseball back to the Highlands area. But what I wanted to mention the most are memories of my friend and teammate Larry Petersen, who himself was a great all-around athlete at Toledo High School. I see they called him "Pops" in the article but I knew him as a fierce competitor in men's fastpitch softball. He was a great hitter and someone who hated to lose. The tougher the situation the better Larry was. He was a great teammate. And I'm so glad to hear that he was able to take that energy and channel it into helping kids later on. They learned from a great one.

John Polis

Brighton, Colorado

