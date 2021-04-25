Letter: Remember why we celebrate Easter

Have you ever wondered what rabbits and eggs have to do with Easter?

In truth, rabbits and eggs have nothing to do with Easter. Easter is all about Jesus Christ and his death, burial and resurrection.

Jesus always was God; however, at Bethlehem, he humbled himself by stepping into a sinless human form through natural means for the purpose of the great work of redemption that he came to accomplish.

At Calvary, Jesus accomplished that work by going to the cross and dying for our sins.

The Apostle Paul wrote, "If Christ had not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith" (91 Corinthians 15:14). It is only because Jesus rose from the dead that he broke the power of death so that all those who believe "that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures" will have eternal life in heaven (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).

May you and yours have had a truly Happy Easter!

Jack Malone

Longview

