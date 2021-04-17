Letter: Remember that you are not alone

My heart goes out to the people who have lost someone to the coronavirus. We see crosses and read about lives lost often in violent ways, but it seems our local community members who pass away from the pandemic disappear in the shadows.

I watch with sadness and sympathy as some national news programs recount the lives of the people lost to the virus.

I wish we had a forum to celebrate and mourn the losses of our local community members so perhaps their loved ones do not feel alone and can take some small comfort in knowing that we are people who care.

Ann Kastberg

Castle Rock

