Letter: Remember that God is the reason for all

As a nation most of us have just celebrated Thanksgiving, a time to recognize the blessings of our families, our provisions provided by God and to be thankful for them.

Now Christmas is coming and we have time to reflect upon its meaning or question whether the true meaning has been lost in the stress of its preparation.

No wonder our nation is accepting the socialist changes that are occurring when our daily life never includes time for God and the Bible. We are rapidly becoming a Godless nation with dwindling faith.

Jesus asks “will He find faith when the Son of Man returns?" Faith produces a positive source in our lives that brings strength and character. Faith was meant to grow and not become weaker. The Bible says faith comes from hearing the Word of God, not in man's doctrine theology.

The foundation our nation was built on is being shaken and can only stand by our strength, strength that was started by a strong faith in God, a nation built on Godly principles.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

