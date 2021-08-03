Letter: Remember, it's not all about you

Mark Thiessen's July 29 editorial reminds us that for Conservatives, it's all about them. He should have titled it, "Who cares about the unvaccinated, immunocompromised, sick or elderly?" Thiessen is focused only upon his own personal safety. He is not a patriot. Patriotism includes caring enough about your fellow citizens - especially the weak, the sick or even the stupid ones - to do the right thing; in this case, to endure a minor inconvenience for their sake. Wearing a mask is not primarily about your personal safety. Remember, "My mask protects you, your mask protects me?" Thiessen seems to have conveniently forgotten. With vaccination comes the possibility of unwittingly spreading the Delta variant.
So please wear a mask indoors, especially in crowded spaces; help prevent the spread; help keep the numbers down in the ER; help our health care professionals manage the pandemic. You just might save someone's life.
Lawrence Studebaker
Castle Rock