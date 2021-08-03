Letter: Remember, it's not all about you

Mark Thiessen's July 29 editorial reminds us that for Conservatives, it's all about them. He should have titled it, "Who cares about the unvaccinated, immunocompromised, sick or elderly?" Thiessen is focused only upon his own personal safety. He is not a patriot. Patriotism includes caring enough about your fellow citizens - especially the weak, the sick or even the stupid ones - to do the right thing; in this case, to endure a minor inconvenience for their sake. Wearing a mask is not primarily about your personal safety. Remember, "My mask protects you, your mask protects me?" Thiessen seems to have conveniently forgotten. With vaccination comes the possibility of unwittingly spreading the Delta variant.