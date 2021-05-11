Letter: Remember how JHB voted

Washington's Third Congressional District. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler raised her hand and declared her "no vote" to President Joe Biden's wildly popular COVID-19 stimulus package. Her nonsensical why was laced with political spin and partisan talking points. Does the woman even have an honest bone in her body?

Now, she's flaunting about town acting as if she voted yes, that she actually cares for my family and I, and for you and yours. So, so many that have been physically, mentally and/ or financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.