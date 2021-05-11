 Skip to main content
Letter: Remember how JHB voted
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Remember how JHB voted

"A liar's worst enemy is someone with a good memory." Dodinsky

Washington's Third Congressional District. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler raised her hand and declared her "no vote" to President Joe Biden's wildly popular COVID-19 stimulus package. Her nonsensical why was laced with political spin and partisan talking points. Does the woman even have an honest bone in her body?

Now, she's flaunting about town acting as if she voted yes, that she actually cares for my family and I, and for you and yours. So, so many that have been physically, mentally and/ or financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truth bomb. She didn't vote yes. She doesn't care. She lies.

Correen Klouda

Woodland

