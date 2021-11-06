Letter: Rejection of truth raises alarm bells

A recent poll indicated 60% of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was "stolen." This, despite Trump's own attorney general and cyber security chief saying it wasn't. Despite the lack of proof which resulted in 60 failed court challenges, and despite numerous post-election state audits confirming Biden's win, Trump simply saying it was "stolen" doesn't necessarily make it true.

If you wonder why so many of your fellow citizens refuse to budge and accept the truth, the following passage from the Dean Koontz novel "Forever Odd" (2005) might provide some insight.

"When social forces press for the rejection of Truth, then those who reject it will seek meaning in their own truth. These truths will rarely be Truth at all; they will be only a collection of personal preferences and prejudices. The less depth a belief system has, the greater the fervency with which its adherents embrace it. The most vociferous, the most fanatical are those whose cobbled faith is founded on the shakiest grounds."