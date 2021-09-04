Letter: Refusing vaccines has consequences

People don’t believe they can be told what to do, even in a pandemic. To them, I ask, “Were your parents able to tell you what to do?”

You answer, “Yes.” But now you are an adult and you are free of all that, you say.

But here’s the deal. The whole purpose of society allowing parents to tell children what they can and cannot do until they are 18 years old is to prepare them for similar do’s and don’ts when they are adults.

Agencies such as the government, the workplace, and the military take the place of parents and enforce requirements such as “You must pay taxes; you must show up to work unless you are sick; you must send your children to school for 12 years; you must serve in the military if drafted.”

Not only that, limits on personal freedom get much steeper during an epidemic, just like during a time of war.

You don't have the freedom to refuse a vaccine in an epidemic without serious consequence to you.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

