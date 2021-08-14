Letter: Refusing vaccine shows selfishness

We are seeing the result of non-vaccination against COVID with hospitals being overrun by critically ill people. Hospitals, particularly in the south, are out of beds, and in Mississippi, they are setting up a hospital area in a parking garage. Florida is being sent ventilators. Many final words were regrets of not being vaccinated.

People who "do not" have a compromised immune system and choose not to be vaccinated should not be permitted hospital space, resources, or doctors/nurses' time. Insurance companies should refuse to cover for COVID treatment to those "willingly" unvaccinated.

A dear friend has been diagnosed with cancer. When treatment begins, his immune system will suffer and something as simple as a cold could be deadly. I see people's refusal to get vaccinated, and refusing to wear a mask as another symptom of what is so prevalent in today's world...the "Me, me, me" and the "I'm not my brother's keeper" syndrome.

We all make choices in life, and choices come with a positive or negative consequence. It is time people take personal responsibility.

Michael Rose

Longview

