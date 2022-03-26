Letter: Referees are a key part of youth sports

Cowlitz County has had a great soccer tradition since the 1920s supporting players in the Cowlitz Kickoff, Rec Cups, State Cups, adult leagues, high school and college play. Thousands of kids have spent time honing their soccer skills, learning teamwork and having fun.

A big part of keeping Cowlitz county soccer going are the referees. This year our local association has only 11 referees covering high-school games for 11 girls and seven boys teams.

As a referee, I enjoy the anticipation of preparing for games, the comradery of working with other great officials, the satisfaction of mentoring young officials and the thrill of having the best seat in the house.

What can you do to support our local soccer community to continue our proud local soccer legacy? There is a role for everyone as a referee. Pick up a whistle, encourage someone to give it a try or show grace to those who are out there getting the job done. To find a local referee class, email Jacob Allen at ja.assigning@gmail.com.

Patrick Allen

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0