Letter: Reduce fireworks for the sake of our pets

You know those commercials of animals being mistreated? They make one feel uncomfortable, make one wonder how some folks can be so cruel.

Those images I contend could be of our pets during the weeks of "fireworks" season. Think that's too dramatic? Ask a vet. Ask the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Ask a neighbor, friend or family member who has a pet.

The fact is, fireworks will not be banned. There is too much money and greed involved in their sales. Plus, people enjoy them and they're part of our culture, appreciated for their beauty and maybe even considered art by some.

My question is however is why so long and why so loud? Three days, the third, fourth and fifth of July is all I ask.

I wonder if my city council and the councils of all our cities will stop listening to the loudest voices and perhaps instead, hear the quiet ones.

Jim Hill

Kelso

