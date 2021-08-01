Letter: Recycling options need improvement

I am writing about the July 14 editorial article titled "Repair rules a good first step" from the Los Angeles Times. Many of these items are not practical to repair, but are a start.
Our recycling options are now a sick joke. I suggest that we put a recycling tax on items such as computers, cellphones, electric car batteries, old windmills, old solar cells and all such, depending on the cost of recycling them at the point of sale. We could then pay people in the United States to disassemble them as much as possible. After that, they can be ground up and the valuable metals reclaimed. Mining these valuable metals is destructive and wasteful and eventually will become very expensive. All recycling must be done in the USA.
I believe land fills are an outrage and all things can be disposed of properly. The things that are not reusable can be used to produce power to augment alternate energy.
Tyrone D. Mott
Longview