Letter: Recycling options need improvement

Our recycling options are now a sick joke. I suggest that we put a recycling tax on items such as computers, cellphones, electric car batteries, old windmills, old solar cells and all such, depending on the cost of recycling them at the point of sale. We could then pay people in the United States to disassemble them as much as possible. After that, they can be ground up and the valuable metals reclaimed. Mining these valuable metals is destructive and wasteful and eventually will become very expensive. All recycling must be done in the USA.