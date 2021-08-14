Letter: Recent letter misses the whole truth

Chuck Wallace's letter regarding Rolf Knapp's latest letter headlined "One-party control not good for state" misses the mark. We are no longer Democrats and Republicans, we have become a world of Globalists and Sovereignists. When viewed from this perspective, a few Democrats fall into the Sovereignist bucket, but even more Republicans In Name Only (RINO) have joined the Globalist faction. Globalists seek the destruction of the Constitutional Republic called the United States. The foreign-owned media does not make this connection for you, but instead, fuels the natural dissension of perspective, emphasizing the Globalist point of view.
There is at least one candidate who understands this, Joe Kent, who is running against Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler. Rep. Herrera Beutler falls into the Globalist camp by failing to recognize that Trump is a Sovereignist who brought us energy independence (low gas prices), lower taxes, a more secure election environment. For this, the Globalists in Congress impeached him, twice, but could not remove him. The Globalists have jailed protesters and held them beyond six months without a court hearing.
Lee Perry
Longview