Letter: Recent letter misses the whole truth

Chuck Wallace's letter regarding Rolf Knapp's latest letter headlined "One-party control not good for state" misses the mark. We are no longer Democrats and Republicans, we have become a world of Globalists and Sovereignists. When viewed from this perspective, a few Democrats fall into the Sovereignist bucket, but even more Republicans In Name Only (RINO) have joined the Globalist faction. Globalists seek the destruction of the Constitutional Republic called the United States. The foreign-owned media does not make this connection for you, but instead, fuels the natural dissension of perspective, emphasizing the Globalist point of view.