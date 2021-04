Gov. Jay Inslee needs to be recalled.

Our state is hurting badly from his lockdown, phases in and out. So many businesses are going bankrupt and out of business. I have observed three businesses in crisis over the last four days.

This COVID-19 could go on for years. By that time we won't have a state under Gov. Inslee. States that haven't been locked down are doing better than Washington state.

The recovery rate for COVID-19 is more than 98%. We need to go on living.

Jean Jakus

Castle Rock

