Letter: Real solutions for gun violence needed

Here we go again, an 18-year-old buys a couple assault rifles, goes to an elementary school and massacres 19 children and two teachers. It's maddening and it's heartbreaking but it should not come as a surprise. This was the 214th mass shooting (shootings where four or more people were killed or shot) so far this year. Last year, death by firearms was the leading cause of death for 0- to 19-year-olds.

The United States far out-distances all modern countries for firearms per capita and for firearm deaths. As Americans, we need to recognize this is a public health epidemic that deserves to be treated as such. For example, imagine if we would have ignored car safety. Countless tragedies were prevented because of our commitment to driver's education, safer cars, safer roads, research and of course regulations and laws with safety and accountability in mind. We need to step away from just the gun rights or gun control focus and look at the realistic causes of firearm deaths, find solutions and take action now.