Letter: Putting cops in schools is a waste

Thanks, TDN, for pointing out local tax payers funded 93% of the $2.4 million dollars in salary it cost to have cops in our schools for the past 10 years. The article says the goal is to prevent crime before it happens by having the cops be buddies with the kids. Is that really what we’re getting for more than $240,000 a year?

Over the last decade, cops have been arresting kids 10 to 17 years old at a higher rate than the state and other counties like us. Two decades ago the opposite was true, there was a lower rate of our kids being arrested than the state and counties like us.

Paying for cops in schools isn’t having the intended results. I think refunding the program for pregnant and parenting teens trying to finish school in Longview would be a much better way to spend $2.4 million dollars over the next decade. Let’s actually help kids, instead of giving them a record before they even graduate.

Michael O'Neill

Longview

