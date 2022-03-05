Letter: Putin's dream is to restore an empire

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be attempting to restoring the legacy of Joseph Stalin even though Stalin was discredited for his actions in the 1930s and until his death in 1953. Stalin was a tyrant who caused untold millions to lose their lives during his purges to consolidate his power.

Stalin invaded the same independent countries, prior to WWII, that Putin is threatening today. After the close of WWII, the Yalta Agreement, Stalin controlled Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and these countries formally ruled by Russia gained their independence including Ukraine. Putin wants to restore Stalin's empire. He has already announced public executions for those who opposed his actions. The restoration of a tyrant.