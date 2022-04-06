Letter: Putin is a cornered bear

Vladimir Putin is wounded politically and is backed into a corner. The invasion he predicted to last only a couple days has gone for more than four weeks, with no end in site. The world has turned against him and his propaganda machine is sputtering about to die. He is politically cornered and nowhere to go.
A wounded bear is the most dangerous, when cornered, it will fight for its very life. He could escalate the war, but ultimately lose, even if Ukraine should collapse. Putin's cohorts will begin to abandon him for their own political future. The real tragedy is Ukraine.
Kelly Niemi
Kelso