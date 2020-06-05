Letter: Puppet on a string

President Trump's recent vitriolic response to Twitter fact-checking his tweets answers a question that has concerned me for the last three years: does Donald Trump know when he is lying? Yes, he certainly knows that he is lying because if he sincerely believed in the truth of his tweets, he'd welcome fact-checking because it would validate and enhance his credibility. Instead, he throws a tantrum and threatens major reprisals.

The ancillary questions here is why does his base continue to support this Liar-In-Chief? How do they reconcile his constant falsehoods with reality? Each supporter undoubtedly has personal and unique reasons for their loyalty and generalizations can only explain so much. Likely that many either prefer his lies more than grim and complicated reality or are victims of CNS — Compulsive Narrative Syndrome. CNS is a psycho-sociological phenomena most graphically illustrated by the Nazis and their loyalty to Hitler. The demagogue spins a story that convinces a large group of people that he is the only source of "real" information. His narrative (although all lies) is so compelling and addictive that it is nearly a meme. Trump didn't invent CNS, but he surely knows how to use it.