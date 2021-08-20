Letter: Protect people, even against their will

I just read the Aug. 15 Guest Column in which it becomes crystal clear the authors' thin understanding of reality has now been severed. They are standing up for my "personal rights" in the midst of a pandemic with a current spike by joining a group who is more interested in forwarding a political agenda than insuring his constituents are safe from a deadly virus.

To try to change the dialog to our "right" versus our "health" illustrates clearly the divide between people who care about people and people who are only retaining for power and a blindness to reality exists. Sorry, they are on the wrong side of this important issue. We need to protect people regardless of their political beliefs.