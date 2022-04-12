Letter: Projects put profits ahead of the people

Andre Stepankowsky’s recent column about NEXT Energy missed the bigger picture about opposition to refineries, pipelines and fossil fuel terminals in Cowlitz and Columbia counties. The people living in these counties are standing up to projects that ignore their rights and favor speculator profits.

For my own part, I was a landowner in the path of Houston-based NorthernStar’s gas pipeline for an LNG terminal. If you’ve never heard of it, that’s because a coalition of everyday people stood their ground, resisted eminent domain and refused to be trampled. I was one of them.

Like NorthernStar, NEXT is a Houston-based company, uncaring about the problems it would create. Port Westward community members are speaking up about major failings in NEXT’s proposed refinery, voices Stepankowsky ignored. They point out obvious flaws: seismic vulnerability, potential harm to drainage systems and dikes, diesel spill risks, and the recent “bait-and-switch” addition of a 400-car rail yard.

I support the people at Port Westward fighting for their future. We should listen to what they have to say.

Sandra Davis

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0