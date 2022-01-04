Letter: Products are mostly made in China

It makes me heartsick to think most Americans would be so ungrateful to the hundreds of thousands of servicemen who gave up their lives to defend this country from Japan, China, Germany and others to preserve our way of life, our freedoms and our future. Now we are paying these countries to take over our once-great country without firing a shot.

People are so absorbed on their pacifier cellphones, ear phones, computers and the Internet that they don't appreciate this country anymore. Ninety-five percent of what we buy in super stores today is made in China.

Wake up pseudo Americans. We are on the brink of World War II with China, Russia, North Korea and some countries in the Middle East. Under this administration, we are turning our backs on one real ally in the Middle East, Israel.

If the general population doesn't start putting America first instead of our former and current enemies, only Jesus and his father, God, will be able to save us from ourselves.

Ken Spring

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0