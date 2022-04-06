Letter: Prioritize bike riders, pedestrians

Hundreds of cyclists from all over the world find their way to Castle Rock using Huntington Avenue. It is part of the Adventure Cycling Pacific Coast route. Plus, the heat map on Ride with GPS is red hot with local riders.

This Complete Street city voted no for a protected and safer bike lane on Huntington Avenue. A protected bike lane would make the entrance to the city very welcoming. The business community should have been at the meeting saying we love the lane protectors and we want you to add signs to encourage these tourists to stop and shop.

The City Council elected to follow the squeaky wheel approach to decision making. In fact, they should recognize the need for protecting cyclists/pedestrians when they are concerned the barriers might be struck by motorists who can’t stay on the road. Better the barriers are damaged than the cyclists, don’t you think?

This council should get this project back on the agenda with tourist signs included. Build business, build community.

David Fine

Longview

