Letter: Prior letter relied on biased information

A recent letter to the editor ( "Honest concerns are not just ‘myths’,”) published on Aug. 14 urged readers to visit a VAERS site. This Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System site is biased and founded by anti-vaxxers. I visited the "site" and also read the disclaimers as well as the Heath and Human Services disclaimer. To sum up the disclaimers: The data are biased and cannot be used to infer a causal relationship between the vaccine and the reported adverse events or illness. A significant share of the reports are voluntary and subject to biases of self selection. They make no attempt to authenticate the claims they receive. Whatever these data reveal, in isolation, they are meaningless.