Letter: Pre-primary observations

Reminded of the inevitability of partisanship in nonpartisan politics, I respond with my own partisan pre-primary observations:

The CCRCC offered an open invitation to all candidates, if only as a proforma gesture, to participate in a political polylogue of respective positions; I attended.

The CCDCC extended an invitation, apparently, to a select candidate group to participate instead of affording at least the opportunity for all candidates to refuse or accept.

Each organization has the absolute right to choose the option which facilitates their stated goal of supporting and electing candidates who best represent their respective beliefs, and without regard for the nature of the contested political position.

Acknowledging the above, ideally each candidate seeking to serve should have the opportunity to accept or refuse a chance to present his/her case in our “participatory democracy.”

After the event, the cursory forwarding of a multi-page application for an endorsement with little probability of approval is no substitute.

Richard McCaine

Kelso

