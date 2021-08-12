Letter: Port's open house was fantastic event

I have lived in Longview all my life an never had this experience. I rode on the first bus tour. It was great. Our tour guide was a staff person. He knew his stuff, the ins and outs of the port. The walking tour of the White House was amazing. I had heard of the place and had seen pictures of the place. Going into the house was a different experience. The food there was a sack lunch. There was nothing great about the lunch, but in these days it was OK. I visited with a lot of folks there who I haven't seen for a couple of years.