LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Port's open house was fantastic event

Folks. The Port of Longview had an awesome open house. It was an experience.

I have lived in Longview all my life an never had this experience. I rode on the first bus tour. It was great. Our tour guide was a staff person. He knew his stuff, the ins and outs of the port. The walking tour of the White House was amazing. I had heard of the place and had seen pictures of the place. Going into the house was a different experience. The food there was a sack lunch.  There was nothing great about the lunch, but in these days it was OK. I visited with a lot of folks there who I haven't seen for a couple of years.

It was great to get out. Had a great visit and great conversation with Jerry Kelly as we were eating along with Judge Gary Bashor and  many other folks.

This COVID mess sure wrecked a lot of outings. It sure was nice to visit again with folks again. Again, great job Port of Longview. 

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

