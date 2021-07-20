 Skip to main content
Letter: Port has been a good steward of park
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I give a hearty thanks to the Port of Longview for making Willow Grove Park such a great place for those of us who enjoy spending time outdoors.

A recent article about increased police activity might have given the impression that the park was unsafe. To the contrary, the presence of a watchful park host and regular Blueline security patrols leads to rapid identification of behavior that is inappropriate in a family park. The Sheriff’s Department responds and assists. As a result, activity at Willow Grove Park is calmer than ever. As one who walks the park almost every day, I am very grateful to the Port and its employees.

Margaret Lapic

Longview

