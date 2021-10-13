 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Political alignment is most important
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Political alignment is most important

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Political alignment is most important

All of the candidates for the Longview City Council appear to be civic-minded citizens who would make great neighbors. However, although character is important, the political ideology and policy preferences of office-holders tend to have a greater long-term effect on the community they serve.

An examination of Angie Wean’s list of campaign contributors, as well as the names of those who have endorsed her with letters to the editor, makes it clear that Longview’s leftists are strongly supporting Ms. Wean. This suggests they regard her as sympathetic to their ideology. If that’s correct, then her victory would virtually assure a left-of-center majority on the City Council. This is concerning, given the disastrous effect left-wing ideology has had on a multitude of American cities, particularly in regard to issues such as homelessness and crime, where well-intended (but deeply misguided) policies actually have exacerbated these problems.

To avoid risking such an outcome, local centrists and conservatives should unite to re-elect Chet Makinster. He will provide experience, proven leadership and a moderate outlook with regard to policies

Stephen Powell

Longview

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News