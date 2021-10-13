Letter: Political alignment is most important

Political alignment is most important

All of the candidates for the Longview City Council appear to be civic-minded citizens who would make great neighbors. However, although character is important, the political ideology and policy preferences of office-holders tend to have a greater long-term effect on the community they serve.

An examination of Angie Wean’s list of campaign contributors, as well as the names of those who have endorsed her with letters to the editor, makes it clear that Longview’s leftists are strongly supporting Ms. Wean. This suggests they regard her as sympathetic to their ideology. If that’s correct, then her victory would virtually assure a left-of-center majority on the City Council. This is concerning, given the disastrous effect left-wing ideology has had on a multitude of American cities, particularly in regard to issues such as homelessness and crime, where well-intended (but deeply misguided) policies actually have exacerbated these problems.