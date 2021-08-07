Letter: Police reform law makes wrong moves

Legislators in Washington state did citizens a great disservice last session by passing major police reform (for problems that statistically do not exist) without input from law enforcement or citizens and were irresponsibly signed into law.

Among other things, this legislation restricts law enforcement officers from pursuing or even detaining suspects without probable cause, and removes less-lethal force options, such as bean bag guns, as an option for dealing with subjects who are a danger to themselves or others.

Citizens elect representatives to develop laws on our behalf which are supposed to benefit those who elected them. Communities then hire dedicated and brave individuals to enforce those laws which our representatives have passed. Our communities always work hard to hire the best people available.

As a life-long Cowlitz County citizen, career law enforcement officer and former county sheriff, I am highly disappointed by the majority party in Olympia and their “change at any cost” mentality which has increased the dangers to both law enforcement and citizen alike. Everyone loses with this poorly written legislation.

Mark Nelson

Longview

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0