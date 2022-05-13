Letter: Planned event center has ugly neighbors

I haven’t heard much lately about the proposed hotel at the Cowlitz County Event Center. However, to better any chance of success, (which I think is slim as planned,) the removal of the corrugated metal nightmare of a county building across the street at 1709 Seventh Ave. would be a start. It is falling apart and covered with painted over graffiti. How is this acceptable for a municipal property?

The building has been a neighborhood eyesore for more than 15 years and certainly is not “putting our best foot forward” for attracting tourists to the Event Center or the Farmers' Market. It is ghetto, to be frank about it. Raze it.

Sell the lot if needed to do so. Or better yet, build the hotel there, which would make infinitely more sense as it wouldn’t be behind gates, wouldn’t abut a correction facility and would be somewhat removed from the wafting livestock manure aroma in the summer.

With room to expand as well.

Mark Johnson

Longview

