Letter: People like Wean are a rare opportunity

When someone of Angie Wean’s caliber comes along and is willing to dedicate herself to the betterment of our community, we can’t afford to squander the opportunity. It is not every voting cycle that we are so fortunate. The issues facing our community are not simple; they are complicated, multifaceted, and nuanced. In these times we need someone like Angie — smart, positive, proactive, energetic, professional. Her broad range of skills, experience, and perspectives are needed to get us out of some persistent ruts.
I love that while she’s passionate about bringing positive change to Longview, she isn’t divisive — she authentically believes in collaboration and partnerships as the way forward.
I find it compelling that Angie is from this community, moved away and had incredible success working around the world (she’s quite accomplished, though you won’t hear her bragging about it), and has returned, ready to give back to her hometown. The appropriate response on our part is: “THANK YOU Angie, and you have my vote.” Please vote this year — our voices matter.
Ian Thompson
Longview