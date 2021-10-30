Letter: People like Wean are a rare opportunity

When someone of Angie Wean’s caliber comes along and is willing to dedicate herself to the betterment of our community, we can’t afford to squander the opportunity. It is not every voting cycle that we are so fortunate. The issues facing our community are not simple; they are complicated, multifaceted, and nuanced. In these times we need someone like Angie — smart, positive, proactive, energetic, professional. Her broad range of skills, experience, and perspectives are needed to get us out of some persistent ruts.