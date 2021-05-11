Letter: Pay attention to your balance

As I get older, I think I've found one of the things that happens to older folks. If they don't try to lean forward a little when walking, they can lose their sense of balance and they could possibly fall over backwards.
Lyle Chambers
Silver Lake
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
