Letter: Pay attention to your balance
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Pay attention to your balance

As I get older, I think I've found one of the things that happens to older folks. If they don't try to lean forward a little when walking, they can lose their sense of balance and they could possibly fall over backwards.

Lyle Chambers

Silver Lake

