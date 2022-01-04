Letter: Patience is precious, I use mine wisely

Season's greetings. May the New Year bring you everything you deserve. My resolution is to try to be more tolerant of the people who show utter distain for common sense, civility, obligation and responsibility. A resolution that most assuredly will be broken by the time you read this. My wife says I have no patience. She's wrong. I have patience, I just choose to use it sparingly. I believe that I have a finite amount, and I don't want to lose it all in one fell swoop in line at the grocery store. Farewell 2021. I will not miss you.