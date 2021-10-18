Letter: Party wars putting America in danger

Is our democracy in danger? Yes. Like the Charles Dickens classic tale, we live in the best of times and the worst of times. ("Our democracy is being torched. A survey out of UVA suggests many voters are willing to watch it burn," by Michael Paul Williams, The Daily News, Oct. 12, 2021).

On the one hand are the party/tribal wars, on the other, legislation that just cut child poverty by 3.5 million and has the power to provide ladders out of desperation and building hope with the Build Back Better legislation.

Many people don’t know how to make a difference: taking action works. Call on the President (202-456-1111) to lead the way out of this dilemma and call on our members of Congress (202-224-3121) to pass the Build Back Better legislation. Let’s move forward to a better America for all, while defeating the worst of times. Our voices will show we are choosing the best of times for America.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

