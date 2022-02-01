Letter: Parties weren't always this way

I wonder how many people, including President Biden, are aware that George Wallace, Bull Connor, and Jefferson Davis were all Democrats. Messed up background for a messed up speech.
Jimmy Kerstein
Kalama
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
