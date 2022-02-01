 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Parties weren't always this way

I wonder how many people, including President Biden, are aware that George Wallace, Bull Connor, and Jefferson Davis were all Democrats. Messed up background for a messed up speech.

Jimmy Kerstein

Kalama

