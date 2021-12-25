Letter: Pandemic will never end without caution

It seems to me that people who are opposed to getting immunized against COVID also seem to be the ones who refuse to properly wear a mask. They stubbornly insist they have their "individual rights," while they limit the individual rights of others by showing a disregard of the other’s health.

I deserve the right to go get my haircut or go out to eat without seriously increasing my risk of catching COVID. If these people don't realize that there is no way to "control" this serious disease without, at minimum, wearing masks and social distancing, what they have doomed us to is another variant running rampant. I believe that means, we will again be doomed to potential failure of our health systems, closing down of restaurants and stores, and possible collapse of our economy.

Do your part — at least follow the requirement to PROPERLY (over nose and mouth) wear a mask. "Do unto others as you'd have them do unto you" is not a prescription to make others sick.

Robert Mumford

Longview

