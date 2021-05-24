Letter: Palestinians protecting their lives, property

Israel is attempting to take houses from Arab citizens and give them to Jewish citizens. NPR recorded an exchange between two citizens. Arab citizen: “You are trying to steal our homes." Jewish citizen: “If I don’t steal them someone else will.”

The US government’s delayed response to violence from both sides: “Israel has a right to defend itself.” Shouldn’t all citizens expect justice and security from their government? We’ll ignore the treatment of Palestinians (non-citizens) in the illegally occupied areas captured by Israel during Israeli initiated 1967 attacks.

Rankings by 2021 average income: US, 8; Canada, 20; Israel, 21; France, 22. Israel gets more aide than any other country, mostly armaments. How much is used to suppress and take things from Palestinians, citizens and those in the occupied territories? Are we short changing France?

Colonists (Boston Tea Party), and Zionists committed violent acts of resistance. Some Palestinians claim they are reacting to oppression but are labeled terrorists. When does destruction of property and killing change from patriotism and become terrorism?

Richard Nau

Longview

